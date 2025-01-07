Lawyer for Trump allies under consideration to be top federal prosecutor in D.C.

John Irving, a former federal prosecutor who now represents Trump-world figures like Peter Navarro and Carlos de Oliveira, is under consideration to be named the U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C., in President-elect Donald Trump's administration.

Multiple sources familiar with the matter confirm to CBS News that Irving is a contender for the job, but no final decision has been made. The U.S. attorney for D.C. is the top federal prosecutor in the nation's capital.

Irving worked in the Justice Department for years, including in the D.C. U.S. attorney's office. He is now in private practice after having served as a deputy assistant administrator at the Environmental Protection Agency. Bloomberg Law first reported he is in the running to become U.S. attorney.

His defense work includes representing de Oliveira, Trump's codefendant in the case involving classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. He has also represented Navarro at his trial for contempt of Congress in 2023, as well as witnesses who appeared before the House Jan. 6 Committee.

Attorney John Irving leaves the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building on July 31, 2023, in Miami, Florida. Eva Marie Uzcategui T/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The news of his consideration for the D.C. job comes after Stanley Woodward, another Trump-world attorney tied to Navarro and the classified documents case, was tapped over the weekend to serve as a lawyer in the White House.

When reached by CBS News, Irving declined to comment on whether he was under consideration for the role, but said, "If called upon, I would exercise my best judgement in service of our nation."

Matthew Graves, the current U.S. attorney in D.C. who was appointed by President Biden, is set to leave his post on Jan. 16.

The next leader of the office will take on a high-profile role within the Justice Department. The office has spearheaded the more than 1,500 cases stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. The U.S. attorney in D.C. deals with a range of issues, from national security and politically sensitive cases to more common criminal prosecutions within the District of Columbia.

CBS News has reached out to Trump transition officials for comment about Irving's consideration for the job.