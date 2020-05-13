U.S. Air Force's Thunderbirds to honor frontline workers with flyovers in Southern California

Operation America Strong is coming to Southern California, according to a Tuesday press release from the U.S. Air Force's Thunderbirds. The collaboration between the Thunderbirds and the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels has been making its way across the country to honor front-line workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, health care workers, first responders, military and other essential personnel in San Diego and Los Angeles will get their salute, CBS Los Angeles reports.

"It is an honor for our team to salute the countless Californians who have committed to keeping the communities safe during this difficult time in our nation," said Lieutenant Colonel John Caldwell, Thunderbirds commander and leader. "We hope to give onlookers a touching display of American resolve that honors those serving on the frontline our fight against COVID-19."

A formation of six high-flying F-16C/D Fighting Falcons jets will follow flight paths over each city. Flyovers in San Diego will start at 12 p.m. PT and last approximately 15 minutes. Flyovers in Los Angeles will start at 1:10 p.m. PT and last approximately 30 minutes.

Officials said a detailed flight route for each city will be released on the day prior to the flyover. Find more information on Operation America Strong here.

Thunderbirds to Salute California COVID-19 Responders Las Vegas, Nev. – The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, will honor frontline COVID-19 responders and essential workers with formation flights over... For full release: https://t.co/EprguidNoo pic.twitter.com/fsBmDcsLR4 — Thunderbirds (@AFThunderbirds) May 12, 2020

On Wednesday, four F-15C Eagle fighter jets from the Air National Guard's 144th Fighter Wing will conduct flyovers over California starting at 10 a.m.

Officials urged residents to maintain social distancing guidelines and refrain from gathering in large groups to view the flyover.

In April, the U.S. Air Force's Thunderbirds and Navy's Blue Angels conducted flyovers in New York City and other cities in the Northeast. They, too, saluted frontline workers fighting the coronavirus. Health care workers in Las Vegas and Colorado have also been honored with flyovers.