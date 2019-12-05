UPS truck police chase ends in highway shootout in south Florida

Police pursuit of a carjacked UPS vehicle ended in a shootout on the streets of south Florida Thursday. The Miramar Police confirmed on Twitter there were "multiple fatalities."

The incident began after an armed robbery at Regent Jewelers in Coral Gables, where a woman was shot, CBS Miami reports. Coral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak confirmed during a Thursday night press conference that a UPS truck had been carjacked.

Helicopter video shows several police cars set off in a high speed chase after the carjacking. The chase came to an end after the driver of the UPS vehicle was forced to slow down due to traffic.

At least 20 officers approached the vehicle and opened fire. The helicopter video showed at least one body can be seen lying on the ground next to the truck. Authorities said no law enforcement officers were injured.

UPS told CBS News they "are trying to learn about the status of our personnel and are concerned about their safety. We appreciate law enforcement's service and will cooperate with them to bring the individuals to justice who put our people in harm's way."