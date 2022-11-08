University of Kentucky student arrested after video shows her using racial slur and appearing to assault Black students

A University of Kentucky student has been arrested on multiple charges after allegedly assaulting Black students and using racial slurs. The incident was caught on video and went viral.

The video allegedly shows Sophia Rosing, who is White, using racial slurs toward a Black student, while also putting her hands on the student. She appears to try to hit the student, who holds her back and remains calm. "Can you please stop?" the student asks, avoiding Rosing's hits.

Rosing appears to continuously call the student the n-word and a "b****."

Another Black student is seen in the video trying to intervene. Rosing also appears to try and hit the two students with a shopping cart.

Rosing was seen in a now-viral video attempting to hit another student, who is Black. She continues to use a racial slur as the student holds her back, the video shows. Nautica Stamatis

Rosing, a 22-year-old student at the college, was arrested early Sunday morning by University of Kentucky police on charges of public intoxication, assault, assault on a police officer and disorderly conduct, according to her booking information at the Fayette County Jail.

Rosing's bond was set at $10,000 and she was ordered not to contact the victim and not to drink, reported CBS News affiliate WKYT.

In a message to students and staff, University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto said the incident occurred in one of the school's residence halls and one of the alleged victims was a student employee working an overnight shift at the front desk.

"From my view of a video of the incident, the student worker acted with professionalism, restraint and discretion," Capilouto said.

The incident is also being reviewed by the school.

Capilouto said the university condemns "this behavior and will not tolerate it under any circumstance" and that images in the video do not honor "our responsibilities to each other."

"They reflect violence, which is never acceptable, and a denial of the humanity of members of our community. They do not reflect civil discourse. They are deeply antithetical to what we are and what we always want to be as a community," he wrote.

When contacted by CBS News, the school declined to provide further comment. CBS News has also reached out to the University of Kentucky Police, Lexington Police and an attorney for Rosing and is awaiting response.