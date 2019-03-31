Stabbing leaves 2 students injured on University of Hartford campus; suspect taken into custody

A 21-year-old college student is in custody after a stabbing left two students injured at the University of Hartford campus in Connecticut on Sunday, authorities said. The university tweeted a lockdown has been lifted and there was no further threat to campus.

Police received calls at 1:31 p.m. Sunday regarding a stabbing at the university. They discovered two male victims at the scene. Police said a 21-year-old suffered a puncture wound to the chest and four to his back. He was listed in stable condition.

The second victim, a 19-year-old, suffered one puncture wound to the chest and one to his back. He was listed in critical condition and was in the operating room Sunday afternoon.

Police said they arrested the suspect without further incident and was being interviewed before he is formally charged.

Hartford Police Lt. Paul Cicero said police are currently unaware of the suspect's motive. He said the suspect was uninjured.