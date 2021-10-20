University of Kentucky fraternity suspended after 18-year-old member dies

A first-year University of Kentucky student died after being found unresponsive at a fraternity house, and the coroner's office said the student died from "presumed alcohol toxicity."

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn identified the student as Thomas "Lofton" Hazelwood, 18, of Henderson, CBS affiliate WKYT reported. Toxicology test results are pending.

The student was a member of FarmHouse Fraternity. The university suspended activities at the fraternity while Hazelwood's death is being investigated, University President Eli Capilouto and Vice President for Student Success Kirsten Turner said in a message to the campus community Tuesday evening.

University spokesman Jay Blanton said campus police were called to the fraternity around 6:20 p.m. Monday. The student was taken to a hospital, but attempts to revive him were unsuccessful, Blanton said.

"Foul play is not suspected, but police are investigating the circumstances of his death," Blanton said.

Hazelwood was majoring in agricultural economics, Blanton said.

Students told WKYT they were shocked by the death.

"He came here three months ago thinking is going to be the best time of his life and then this happens. It's absolutely awful. But all you can do is just pray for them and hope for the best," student Haley Hart said.

Hazelwood's mother told the station he was an old soul, who never left without saying "I love you."

Earlier this year, eight current and former students at Ohio's Bowling Green State University were indicted on charges including manslaughter and hazing after an alleged alcohol-fueled hazing incident ended with a student's death.