U.S. men's national soccer team learns who they will play in the World Cup

The U.S men's national soccer team learned on Friday who their opponents will be in the World Cup, which will be held in Qatar this year. It's the first World Cup the U.S. men's team has been in since 2014.

FIFA laid out the groups after more than a year of qualifying matches across the sport's different conferences. The U.S. was drawn into Group B, along with England and IR Iran. The winner between Scotland, Ukraine and Wales will take the final remaining European playoff spot and join the group.

The U.S. will play their tournament opener against the winner of the European playoff on November 21, then England on November — the day after Thanksgiving — and finish off the group stage with Iran on November 29.

Soccer broadcaster Ian Paul Joy said on CBS Sports HQ that it's going to be a "very tough group" for the U.S. The Americans are currently 15th in the world in FIFA's rankings, while England is fifth and Iran is 21st.

Nearly four and a half years after American soccer star Christian Pulisic buried his head in his hands to hide his tears over a stunning defeat, the U.S. rebounded to qualify for this year's World Cup. A 2-0 loss to Costa Rica on Wednesday left the Americans in third place after the final night of qualifying for North and Central America and the Caribbean.

In their last World Cup appearance, the U.S. men's national team lost to Belgium in extra time in the round of 16, CBSSports.com reports.