United Airlines is launching new international flights. Here are the cities you'll be able to visit.

United Airlines on Thursday announced it is launching flights to eight new destinations overseas in what the carrier describes as its largest ever international expansion.

Beginning in May of next year, United will fly nonstop to new cities across several continents, including seven locales that are unserved by any other U.S. carrier, according to the airline. In total, customers will be able to book tickets for flights on 11 new routes.

Here are the new cities the airline will fly to in 2025:

Bilbao, Spain

Dakar, Senegal

Faro, Portugal

Kaohsiung, Taiwan

Madeira Island, Portugal

Nuuk, Greenland

Palermo, Italy

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

United first started flying to Africa in 2019, and with the addition of Dakar, Senegal, will serve six cities on the continent.

The carrier is also adding new nonstop routes to cities it already serves, United said. For example, it's adding flights between Washington Dulles International Airport and Nice, France. Additionally, it will add a nonstop flight between Tokyo and Narita-Koror, Palau, as well as flights from Houston, Texas, to Puerto Escondido, Mexico, and between San Francisco and San Jose, Costa Rica.