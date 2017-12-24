Ambassador Nikki Haley praises reduced United Nations 2018-2019 budget

The United Nations agreed on a budget for the 2018-2019 fiscal year, according to a statement issued Sunday night, in what's being called "a big step in the right direction." The U.N. also cites "successes" including the United States negotiating a reduction of more than $285 million off the 2016-2017 final budget.

The U.N. also claims to have reduced its "bloated management and support functions," and instilled other things like "more discipline and accountability."

"The inefficiency and overspending of the United Nations are well known. We will no longer let the generosity of the American people be taken advantage of or remain unchecked," the U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley said. "This historic reduction in spending -- in addition to many other moves toward a more efficient and accountable U.N. -- is a big step in the right direction.

Haley also mentioned that work is yet to be finished on ways to "increase the U.N. efficiency while protecting our interests."

Haley's budget reduction is consistent with her early goal of reforming the bloated budget of the U.N. alongside the Secretary General, reports CBS News' Pamela Falk, but it also makes the point three days after she said with regard to the General Assembly vote on Jerusalem, "We will remember it when we are called upon to once again make the world's largest contribution to the United Nations."