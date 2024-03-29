International flights traveling to Newark forced to make emergency diversions after high winds

United Airlines flight diverted to Stewart Airport due to winds, turbulence United Airlines flight diverted to Stewart Airport due to winds, turbulence 00:44

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. -- Two flights traveling to New Jersey's Newark International Airport were forced to divert and make emergency landings amid high winds on Friday.

United Airlines Flight 85 out of Tel Aviv was headed to Newark Liberty International Airport, but it was diverted to Stewart Airport in upstate New York due to high winds and turbulence. It landed safely around 6:45 p.m. There were approximately 200 passengers on board, according to the Orange County executive.

Emergency crews were waiting to check passengers out and take people to local hospitals. Five were hospitalized, and one person refused medical treatment, officials told CBS News.

"On arrival, our first EMS unit on the scene was encountered by a flight crew ... They advised our crew that they had multiple people on the plane complaining of nausea, some chest pain from the turbulence," said Michael Big, chief of operations for New Windsor EMS. "We transported seven to the local hospital for just some observation. No serious injuries or ailments, but most people wanted to get checked out at the local emergency room."

The United flight refueled and took off again to Newark, but some passengers opted to take a bus. The Federal Aviation Administration says it is investigating.

Also traveling to Newark Airport was Austrian Airlines Flight 89, but the flight was diverted to Stewart Airport. Port Authority said the Austrian Airlines flight was "only diverted for additional fuel." The landing was described as a "fuel & go."

No injuries were reported.