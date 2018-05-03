Frat chapter suspended in wake of student's deadly fall from party bus

A fraternity chapter at the University of North Carolina Charlotte (UNCC) was suspended Thursday, after a student died when she fell from a party bus earlier this week, CBS affiliate WBTV reports. Polly Miranda Rogers, 20, was in a Charlotte Party Charter bus and fell out of the emergency window around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night, according to police. She was struck by two vehicles.

WBTV reports that the Kappa Sigma Fraternity suspended the Kappa-Omega Chapter at UNCC amid an investigation.

The fraternity chapter issued a statement Thursday to WBTV that says it will "fully cooperate" with officials.

"The Brothers of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Polly Rogers. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Rogers family and to her loved ones," the statement read. "We are in the process of conducting an investigation of the event on Tuesday evening. The Kappa Sigma Fraternity will fully cooperate with all investigations of the University and local authorities."

Police say that alcohol was consumed on the bus, but a cause of death is still under review. The company that operates the party bus states on its website that alcohol is allowed on the bus, but that everyone must be at least 21 years old if alcohol is present.

Charlotte Party Charter told WBTV they are not responsible for verifying the ages of the passengers.

WBTV cites Rob Tufano, spokesman for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, as saying there would be a thorough investigation -- "wanting to do it right instead of fast."

A student told WBTV that Rogers was in UNC Charlotte's Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. School officials confirm that she was studying special education.

"As we begin to understand the circumstances surrounding Polly's sudden passing, we also reflect on her life and her time with us," UNC Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Dr. Kevin W. Bailey wrote in a statement. "Polly was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority and was studying special education in the Cato College of Education. Her professors describe her as warm and caring, as do others who had the pleasure of knowing her."

A GoFundMe page has been setup in Rogers' honor.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 704-334-1600.