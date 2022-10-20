Watch CBS News
Local News

UMass Memorial doctors save Amherst mother and son who nearly died from mushroom poisoning

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Mother and son lucky to be alive after eating poisonous mushrooms in Amherst
Mother and son lucky to be alive after eating poisonous mushrooms in Amherst 02:21

WORCESTER – Doctors at UMass Memorial Medical Center were able to save a mother and son who nearly died from mushroom poisoning.

It didn't take long for Kai Chen and his mother Kam Look to know they were in trouble.

"For both of us what it felt like was that we were really in imminent danger," said Kai Chen.

About two weeks ago the mother and son ate a mushroom picked from a friend's backyard in Amherst.

Look, 63, says it reminded her of mushrooms she used to eat where she grew up in Malaysia.

mushroom-1.jpg
A mushroom that nearly killed an Amherst mother and son. UMass Memorial Medical Center

"For me it looked like any other normal capped mushrooms which I thought it was very safe to eat," Look's 27-year-old son said, translating for her.

It was in fact poisonous. The mother and son say symptoms hit in a couple of hours. They say it felt like food poisoning but worse. The symptoms did not go away.

They arrived at UMass Memorial and were greeted by Dr. Stephanie Carreiro. "When they came in, they were both very ill and had signs of liver damage and Kam actually had signs of kidney damage as well from the mushrooms," Dr. Carreiro said.

A rare experimental drug was flown in from Philadelphia to stabilize them. The mother ultimately had to have a liver transplant.

Doctors call the mushroom they ate a "death cap" mushroom and say it has enough poison in the cap alone to kill two people.  

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 20, 2022 / 10:10 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.