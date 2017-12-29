Mother says Alabama police beat handcuffed 17-year-old son

TROY, Ala. -- An Alabama woman said Friday that police officers severely beat her black 17-year-old son while he was handcuffed and she wants answers from authorities about what happened. Angela Williams shared a photo of her son's bloodied face on Facebook and it went viral, receiving more than 85,000 shares.

Representatives for the family said Ulysses Wilkerson was startled by police on the night of Dec. 23 and he ran away. Officers caught up to him and beat him, they said.

Pike County District Attorney Tom Anderson told CNN police said they used force after Wilkerson reached into his waistband for what they feared might be a weapon. Troy police told WHDN-TV that Wilkerson has been charged with resisting arrest and obstruction, both misdemeanors.

Troy police officers did this to my son While he was in handcuffs. Please share this 😡shit happening in Troy Al now😡😡I... Posted by Angela Williams on Sunday, December 24, 2017

Family members held a news conference Friday and spoke about how Wilkerson was another example of police mistreatment of African-Americans. The family said authorities have not told them what happened.

"While I'm hopeful that the State Bureau of Investigation will uncover the truth, I still call on the community to take a stand," Williams said, according to CNN. "We will not settle until we know the truth behind the brutal beating of my dear son and until these police officers are held accountable for their crimes."

Police in the city of Troy have been tightlipped about what happened and said state authorities are investigating. It's not clear what race the arresting officers were.

Wilkerson's father, Ulysses Wilkerson Jr., told the station his son's eye socket was cracked and his brain was swollen. The family is holding a rally Saturday, in part to seek justice for their son and bring attention to his case.