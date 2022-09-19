Ukraine's first lady attends funeral of Queen Elizabeth II as war rages in her country: "She wished us better times"

London — The first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday to pay her respects to the late monarch "on behalf of all Ukrainians."

"It is very important for us to know that such a world leader of an epoch, a leader with an impeccable reputation and morals, was with us," Zelenska told CBS News partner network BBC News on Sunday.

A great honor for me to be present at the farewell to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on behalf of all Ukrainians. Her attention to 🇺🇦 was an important signal of support. She wished us better times and shared our desire for freedom. We will always remember it with deep gratitude. pic.twitter.com/4DJqhLbIUn — Олена Зеленська (@ZelenskaUA) September 19, 2022

Ukrainians "know that the Queen shared the values that Ukraine stands for today: freedom, the right to one's own home, language, culture and country," she said. "We have repeatedly heard words of support from her."

Zelenska was in London without her husband, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who remained in Ukraine to continue defending the country against Russia's invasion. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal also attended the funeral, Reuters reported.

Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska attends the state funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II alongside other dignitaries on Monday, September 19 2022. Dominic Lipinski / Getty Images

Earlier, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a book of condolences for the queen at the U.K. embassy in Kyiv.

Over the weekend, Zelenska visited the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as she lay in state in London's Westminster Hall. She also met with Catherine, the Princess of Wales, at Buckingham Palace.