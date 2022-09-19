Ukraine's first lady attends funeral of Queen Elizabeth II as war rages in her country: "She wished us better times"
London — The first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday to pay her respects to the late monarch "on behalf of all Ukrainians."
"It is very important for us to know that such a world leader of an epoch, a leader with an impeccable reputation and morals, was with us," Zelenska told CBS News partner network BBC News on Sunday.
Ukrainians "know that the Queen shared the values that Ukraine stands for today: freedom, the right to one's own home, language, culture and country," she said. "We have repeatedly heard words of support from her."
Zelenska was in London without her husband, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who remained in Ukraine to continue defending the country against Russia's invasion. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal also attended the funeral, Reuters reported.
Earlier, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a book of condolences for the queen at the U.K. embassy in Kyiv.
Over the weekend, Zelenska visited the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as she lay in state in London's Westminster Hall. She also met with Catherine, the Princess of Wales, at Buckingham Palace.
