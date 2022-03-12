Watch CBS News

Biden signs spending bill that includes $13.6 billion in Ukraine aid

By Kathryn Watson

/ CBS News

President Biden has signed a $1.5 trillion spending bill that funds the government through September and includes $13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine.

The president signed the legislation Friday, after the Senate passed it late Thursday night by a 68-31 margin. The financial assistance to Ukraine, which includes several billion dollars in humanitarian assistance, garnered bipartisan support. 

The president's signing of the bill Friday averts a partial government shutdown that would otherwise have occurred midnight Friday.

Mr. Biden is in Camp David this weekend, monitoring the war in Ukraine. 

Friday morning, the president announced the G7 nations and the U.S. are revoking Russia's favored nation status, allowing them impose tariffs and hampering Russia's trade with much of the world's economy. The U.S. is also blocking Russian imports of seafood, diamonds and vodka. The U.S. has also banned imports of Russian gas and oil.

The legislation includes $730 billion in non-defense spending, a 6.7% increase over fiscal year 2021, which Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy, head of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said is the "largest increase in four years." It also provides $782 billion in defense spending, a 5.6% increase over last year.

— Melissa Quinn contributed reporting 

Kathryn Watson
kathryn-watson-220x140.png

Kathryn Watson is a politics reporter for CBS News Digital based in Washington, D.C.

First published on March 11, 2022 / 7:34 PM



