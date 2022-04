British politics rocked by allegations of porn, sexual misconduct and misogyny: "This behavior is wholly unacceptable"

Britain's ruling Conservative Party said on Wednesday that it is investigating claims one of its lawmakers watched pornography on his mobile phone in the House of Commons chamber. The allegation came as at least 56 lawmakers, including three government ministers, are probed over allegations of sexual misconduct by parliament's own complaints office.

The Conservative Party has been accused of misogyny after the Mail on Sunday newspaper last week quoted unnamed Tory lawmakers accusing the deputy leader of the opposition Labour Party, Angela Rayner, of trying to distract Prime Minister Boris Johnson with her legs.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner watches as the leader of the British Labour Party Keir Starmer makes his keynote speech at the annual party conference in Brighton, England, Sept. 29, 2021. Alastair Grant / AP

Meanwhile, British media reported that the porn claim was first made during a meeting of up to 50 Conservative lawmakers on Tuesday night.

"The chief whip is looking into this matter," a statement from the Conservative whips' office, which is in charge of party discipline, said on Wednesday. "This behavior is wholly unacceptable and action will be taken."

It was not clear whether the guilty lawmaker was a minister or a backbencher.

Johnson was asked about the alleged sexual misconduct in parliament and said any minister found guilty would lose their job.

"Of course, sexual harassment is intolerable," he said.

"It's quite right that members should now have a procedure by which they can bring that to the attention of the highest authorities and I think that's a good thing.

"And of course it's grounds for dismissal."

Johnson's press secretary insisted that the Conservative Party does not have a problem with sexism.

"You will have heard the PM address this explicitly in parliament today and over the last few days, saying there is absolutely no place for such behavior and this cannot be tolerated in any workplace," she told journalists.

Women decry sexism of "Basic Instinct" slur on lawmaker

Women from across British politics called for action to tackle misogyny after a newspaper ran a story accusing the deputy opposition leader of trying to "distract" the prime minister during debates by crossing and uncrossing her legs.

The Mail on Sunday quoted an anonymous Conservative lawmaker as saying Labour Party Deputy Leader Angela Rayner tried to throw Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson "off his stride" as she sat across from him in the House of Commons. The article called it "a fully-clothed Parliamentary equivalent of Sharon Stone's infamous scene in the 1992 film 'Basic Instinct,'" in which Stone distracts police interrogators while wearing a short skirt.

Rayner accused "Boris Johnson's cheerleaders" of using "desperate, perverted smears."

"I stand accused of a 'ploy' to "distract" the helpless PM — by being a woman, having legs and wearing clothes," she wrote on Twitter. "Women in politics face sexism and misogyny every day — and I'm no different."

Rayner, who comes from a working-class family in northern England, left school when she was 16 and got her political start in the trade union movement. That makes a sharp contrast with Johnson, who was educated at the elite private school Eton and Oxford University. Johnson has sometimes struggled to parry her attacks during debates.

The prime minister condemned the article, writing on Twitter: "As much as I disagree with Angela Rayner on almost every political issue, I respect her as a parliamentarian and deplore the misogyny directed at her anonymously today."

Johnson said Monday he had gotten in touch with Rayner about the article, which he called "the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe."

He said the anonymous lawmaker who made the "Basic Instinct" comments would face "the terrors of the Earth" if identified.

"It's totally intolerable, that kind of thing," Johnson told British broadcasters.

More than a century after the first female lawmaker was elected to Britain's Parliament, women make up 34% of the 650 legislators in the House of Commons. Long known for its boozy, macho atmosphere, Parliament is now a more diverse place.

Still, some say change has not gone far enough. Many female U.K. politicians said the article was an extreme example of the sexism they encounter daily.

Labour legislator Rachel Reeves said she hoped the article would prompt people to "call out this misogyny and sexism for what it is (so) that we get some change, because Angela and no other MP should have to put up with this sort of rubbish."

Senior Conservatives also condemned the remarks. Health Secretary Sajid Javid tweeted: "No woman in politics should have to put up with this."

Conservative lawmaker Caroline Nokes, who heads Parliament's Women and Equalities Committee, said she had asked the Speaker of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle, to censure Glen Owen, the journalist who wrote the article.

Hoyle said he had summoned the paper's editor to discuss the article.

Hoyle told lawmakers that media freedom was "one of the building blocks of our democracy," but that publishing such "misogynistic and offensive" comments "can only deter women who might be considering standing for election, to the detriment of us all."

Associated Newspapers, which publishes The Mail on Sunday, declined to comment on the topic.