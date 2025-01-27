British husband detained in Thailand over 2 decades after wife's mysterious death

Authorities in Thailand have detained the British husband of a Thai woman whose body was found in remote English hill country more than 20 years ago.

The lifeless body of Lamduan Armitage -- nee Seekanya -- was found by hikers in the Yorkshire Dales in 2004.

But she remained unidentified, known only as the "Lady of the Hills," for 15 years until her family saw a BBC News report and came forward. In 2019, authorities at carried out extensive inquiries and DNA testing with family members in Thailand in order to confirm her identity, the BBC reported.

Thai immigration police said a 62-year-old British man was detained at a house in the western province of Kanchanaburi on Friday for breaching visa conditions.

"Immigration officials decided to revoke his visa and he was detained, before Thailand proceeds with the next steps in international cooperation on criminal acts," immigration police said in a statement on Saturday.

Thai officials and North Yorkshire Police confirmed the man was David Armitage, Lamduan's husband.

Lamduan Armitage North Yorkshire Police

North Yorkshire Police, which is leading the investigation into Lamduan's death, sent a team of detectives to Thailand last year to meet Lamduan's family after her identity was confirmed through DNA testing.

In a statement on Saturday, a spokesperson said North Yorkshire Police was aware of Armitage's detention in Thailand.

"Should Mr Armitage be deported, we understand that he will have a choice as to where he goes, which will include return to the UK," the spokesperson said.

"Should that occur, we will again make every effort to speak to him about the investigation."

The BBC reported that police are not certain how mother-of-three Lamduan died.

The BBC has not spoken with Armitage but he has previously said he was not involved in his wife's death, according to The Sun.