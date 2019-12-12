U.K. elections: Exit poll shows Boris Johnson's Conservatives on track to win majority — live updates

An exit poll in Britain's election projects that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party likely will win a majority of seats in Parliament, an outcome that would allow Johnson to fulfill his plan to take the U.K. out of the European Union next month. Polls have closed across the U.K. and ballots are being counted, with official results expected early Friday.

The survey predicts the Conservatives will get 368 of the 650 House of Commons seats and the Labour Party 191. It projects 55 for the Scottish National Party and 13 for the Liberal Democrats. Based on interviews with voters leaving 144 polling stations across the country, the poll is conducted for a consortium of U.K. broadcasters and regarded as a reliable, though not exact, indicator of the likely result.

If Conservatives do win a majority of seats, it will vindicate Johnson's decision to press for Thursday's early election, which was held nearly two years ahead of schedule.

He said that if the Conservatives won a majority, he would get Parliament to ratify his Brexit divorce deal and take the U.K. out of the EU by the current Jan. 31 deadline. That would fulfill the decision of British voters in 2016 to leave the EU, three and a half years after the divisive referendum result. It would start a new phase of negotiations on future relations between Britain and the 27 remaining EU members.

A Conservative victory would also raise questions over the future of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who will have led his left-of-center party to two electoral defeats since 2017.

The British pound surged on the news, jumping over two cents against the dollar, to $1.3445, the highest in more than a year and a half. Many investors hope a Conservative win would speed up the Brexit process and ease, at least in the short term, some of the uncertainty that has corroded business confidence since the 2016 vote.

The prime minister had pushed for this early election to try to break a logjam in Parliament that stalled approval of his Brexit agreement.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves a polling station after voting in the general election in London, December 12, 2019. DYLAN MARTINEZ / REUTERS

As CBS News correspondent Mark Phillips reported earlier Thursday, it's the U.K.'s third general election in less than five years, but analysts say it could prove the most important vote in decades.

There is a lot more at stake than just who gets to govern the country for the next few years. Phillips said it's about more, even, than whether the U.K. stays in or gets out of the EU; this election is about what kind of country Britain will be going forward.

For Johnson, though, this election is about getting the parliamentary majority he needs. Previous attempts to get his draft of an EU divorce deal through Parliament were blocked by lawmakers, from both opposition parties and his own.

So Johnson wants to force his version of Brexit through. In the last days of the campaign he actually drove a front-end loader through a wall of Styrofoam bricks with the word "Brexit" emblazoned across it, a visual aid to make his point.

But the prime minister has been widely criticized for avoiding public scrutiny during the campaign. First he refused to even look at a photo of a boy forced to rest on a hospital floor, as a reporter pushed him for answers about his party's handling of the National Health Service. Then he refused to participate in a pre-election interview with the BBC's veteran political correspondent — a long-standing tradition in British politics.

On Wednesday, just a day before the vote, Johnson was accused of dodging another attempted live television interview by ducking into a walk-in refrigerator during a campaign stop.