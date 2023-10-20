UC Davis faculty member's social media posts "condemned" as "revolting" by university

UC Davis faculty member under fire for social media posts UC Davis faculty member under fire for social media posts 02:40

DAVIS -- Social media posts attributed to a UC Davis faculty member have been condemned by the university's chancellor as "revolting in every way."

The posts were shared on "X", formerly known as Twitter, within the last two weeks. In the posts, the faculty member, who has not been identified by name or position by UC Davis, shared their thoughts on the conflict in the Middle East.

In one post, the faculty member wrote threats to "zionist journalists" who "have houses with address, kids in school" and "they should fear us more," ending the post with emojis of a knife, an axe, and blood.

UC Davis' Chancellor Gary May put out a statement on Thursday regarding the posts:

I absolutely condemn the posts attributed to a UC Davis faculty member that recently appeared on the social media platform X. I find the comments revolting in every way, and I disagree wholeheartedly with them. UC Davis rejects all forms of violence and discrimination, as they are antithetical to the values of our university. We strive to foster a climate of equity and justice built on mutual understanding and respect for all members of the community. When we receive a complaint that a faculty member has engaged in conduct that may violate the Faculty Code of Conduct, we review the matter in accordance with our established policies and procedures for handling faculty discipline. These processes are confidential personnel matters that we are not permitted to share with the public, but we can confirm that the provost will refer this matter to the appropriate campus departments that investigate harassment, discrimination and faculty conduct, in consultation with legal counsel regarding First Amendment rights. Some have asked why this faculty member continues to be employed at UC Davis. The UC system has specific procedures for the review of complaints of faculty misconduct consistent with universitywide policies and bylaws. The status of complaints lodged against faculty members are confidential personnel matters, so we are unable to publicly comment on the steps we are taking. The public expression of opinions, even those opinions considered controversial or abhorrent, enjoy a high level of protection under the First Amendment. We are carefully reviewing this to ensure our response to the matter is consistent with university wide policy and state and federal constitutional protections.

