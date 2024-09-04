Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

U.S. Steel shares plummet amid questions over the fate of its merger with Nippon Steel

By Kate Gibson

Edited By Aimee Picchi

/ CBS News

Pittsburgh-area union members throw support behind Harris as she opposes sale of U.S. Steel
Pittsburgh-area union members throw support behind Harris as she opposes sale of U.S. Steel 02:45

U.S. Steel shares plunged on Wednesday as Wall Street questioned whether its $14.1 billion deal with Japan's Nippon Steel is at risk of derailing.

Shares of U.S. Steel plunged as much as 25% in afternoon trading after the Washington Post reported President Joe Biden is preparing to formally block the proposed acquisition. As of 2:35 p.m., shares of U.S. Steel were down $7.12, or 20%, to $28.48. 

The White House  downplayed the Washington Post report, which cited three people familiar with the president's plans. In a statement, it cited a process of review by the Committee on Foreign Investments in the United States, or CFIUS, a panel chaired by the Treasury Secretary. 

"CFIUS hasn't transmitted a recommendation to the President, and that's the next step in this process," a White House official stated.

—This is a developing story and will be updated.

Kate Gibson

Kate Gibson is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch in New York, where she covers business and consumer finance.

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.