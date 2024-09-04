U.S. Steel shares plummet amid questions over the fate of its merger with Nippon Steel
U.S. Steel shares plunged on Wednesday as Wall Street questioned whether its $14.1 billion deal with Japan's Nippon Steel is at risk of derailing.
Shares of U.S. Steel plunged as much as 25% in afternoon trading after the Washington Post reported President Joe Biden is preparing to formally block the proposed acquisition. As of 2:35 p.m., shares of U.S. Steel were down $7.12, or 20%, to $28.48.
The White House downplayed the Washington Post report, which cited three people familiar with the president's plans. In a statement, it cited a process of review by the Committee on Foreign Investments in the United States, or CFIUS, a panel chaired by the Treasury Secretary.
"CFIUS hasn't transmitted a recommendation to the President, and that's the next step in this process," a White House official stated.
—This is a developing story and will be updated.