U.S. Steel shares plummet amid questions over the fate of its merger with Nippon Steel

Pittsburgh-area union members throw support behind Harris as she opposes sale of U.S. Steel Pittsburgh-area union members throw support behind Harris as she opposes sale of U.S. Steel 02:45

U.S. Steel shares plunged on Wednesday as Wall Street questioned whether its $14.1 billion deal with Japan's Nippon Steel is at risk of derailing.

Shares of U.S. Steel plunged as much as 25% in afternoon trading after the Washington Post reported President Joe Biden is preparing to formally block the proposed acquisition. As of 2:35 p.m., shares of U.S. Steel were down $7.12, or 20%, to $28.48.

The White House downplayed the Washington Post report, which cited three people familiar with the president's plans. In a statement, it cited a process of review by the Committee on Foreign Investments in the United States, or CFIUS, a panel chaired by the Treasury Secretary.

"CFIUS hasn't transmitted a recommendation to the President, and that's the next step in this process," a White House official stated.

—This is a developing story and will be updated.