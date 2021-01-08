60 Minutes profiles Maine's Independent U.S. Senator Angus King Sunday

Angus King, Maine's Independent U.S. senator, will be the subject of a 60 Minutes profile conducted by Jon Wertheim airing Sunday at 8 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. PT on CBS.

The senator sheltered in his office while the Capitol was under assault by a mob of President Trump supporters on Wednesday. Senator King spoke with Wertheim the next morning about his colleagues who challenged the certification of the Electoral College votes, an action that fomented the violent attack that resulted in five deaths. He also speaks about his bipartisan role in the new Congress, where Democrats hold the majority in the Senate by one vote.

Wertheim and 60 Minutes cameras visited Senator King in Maine last month, too, where they spoke near Bowdoin College.