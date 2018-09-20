Feds investigating obscene threats against Kavanaugh's wife

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's wife, Ashley Kavanaugh, has received multiple threatening emails that are being investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service, a source involved in Kavanaugh's confirmation process confirms to CBS News.

A protective detail of U.S. Marshals is protecting Kavanaugh and his family, according to a law enforcement source. The Wall Street Journal first reported that Kavanaugh's wife had received threats that are under investigation by the U.S. Marshals.

"The threats are real, they were directed at his wife, and that's serious stuff. And they've heightened in recent days," a White House official told CBS News.

CBS News obtained copies of three of the profanity-laced threats directed at Ashley Kavanaugh and has decided not to publish them because of their obscene content.

The threats come after Kavanaugh has been accused by professor Christine Blasey Ford of assaulting her while they were both in high school. Kavanaugh continues to deny the claims and has agreed to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday. Blasey has expressed a willingness to testify, but said through her attorney that Monday is too soon. The attorney also said Blasey has received threats and has been forced to leave her home.

Jan Crawford, Pat Milton, Kathryn Watson and Sara Cook contributed reporting.