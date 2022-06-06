Blast at U.S. base in Syria in April being investigated as insider attack

The attack last April on the American base in Syria known as Green Village is now being investigated as an insider attack carried out by a U.S. service member, a U.S. official confirmed.

The attack was first described by the Pentagon as "indirect fire" — a rocket or mortar attack of the kind occasionally launched at U.S. bases in Syria and Iraq. But then, within days, the Pentagon said the blast, which resulted in traumatic brain injury for a small number of soldiers, was caused by an explosion that had been "placed" inside the camp.

Joint Task Force and Operation Inherent Resolve officials released a statement on April 15 stating that the explosions at Green Village were the result of the "deliberate placement of explosive charges by an unidentified individual(s) at an ammunition holding area and shower facility."

Now, a service member is under investigation for having set the blast. There are about 900 U.S. military currently in Syria.