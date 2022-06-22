U.S. airman suspected of insider attack in Syria arrested

A U.S. airman suspected of carrying out an attack on a U.S. military base in Syria has been arrested by military law enforcement.

"As part of an ongoing investigation, on June 16, an Airman was taken into custody stateside in conjunction with the attack in Green Village, Syria," according to an Air Force spokesperson.

The airman's commander has made the decision to place the suspect in pretrial confinement.

The blast in April was initially considered to be a rocket or mortar attack, but a week later, the Pentagon updated its statement and said the attack was the result of the "deliberate placement of explosive charges by an unidentified individual(s) at an ammunition holding area and shower facility."

CNN was the first to report an airman had been arrested in connection with the April blast.

The Pentagon is not releasing more details about the airman since the individual has not been charged yet, but a U.S. official previously told CBS News the suspect worked in explosive ordnance disposal.

Four U.S. service members were evaluated for minor injuries and potential traumatic brain injuries following the blast.