U.S. announces $325 million weapons package for Ukraine as counteroffensive gets underway

Ukraine says it reclaimed seven villages from Russian forces

The U.S. has approved another $325 million in weapons, including more armored vehicles, for Ukraine as the long-expected counteroffensive against Russia gets underway.

The package includes 15 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and 10 Stryker armored personnel carriers.

The U.S. has previously committed 109 Bradleys and 90 Strykers to Ukraine. The U.S. and allies trained Ukrainians on using the fighting vehicles in Germany as part of combined arms maneuver training ahead of the counteroffensive.

In the opening days of the counteroffensive, some of that military equipment appears to have been destroyed in Ukraine, open-source images seem to show. U.S. officials cannot confirm the images but do expect some equipment damage as the Ukrainians encounter Russian defensive lines.

In addition to learning how to use the equipment, Ukrainians have been instructed in the past few months on maintaining and repairing it, according to two defense officials. This would ideally enable them to source spare parts, so the Ukrainians can repair them on their own or with telemaintenace support from the U.S.

So far in the counteroffensive, both sides have suffered losses, but Ukrainians have been making some progress in retaking villages.

Tuesday's weapons package also includes more munitions for the National Advanced Surface to Air Missiles (NASAMs), Stingers, Javelins, 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds, and over 22 million rounds of small arms ammunition.

This marks the Biden administration's 40th drawdown of equipment from current Defense Department stockpiles since August 2021.