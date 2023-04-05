U of M Dearborn students bridge cultures, faiths to raise funds for earthquake relief at 10th annual Ramadan Fast-a-Thon

U of M Dearborn students bridge cultures, faiths to raise funds for earthquake relief at 10th annual U of M Dearborn students bridge cultures, faiths to raise funds for earthquake relief at 10th annual 01:55

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - From Quran recitation and teaching it's translation, to bringing folks of all backgrounds fasting together, the University of Michigan-Dearborn's Muslim Student Association held its 10th annual Ramadan Fast-a-Thon Tuesday.

There, more than 200 students participated in a day of fasting that would end in a traditional iftar meal. On one side sat all the men. On the other, the women. In between, a wall divider to separate the two as often practiced to allow women a safe space and to free anyone from all distraction.

Within each space, a prayer card sat on each table teaching folks the proper way to break their fast, with a dua (a prayer), water and then a date.

But before it was time to dig in, many took the time to get a prayer in. When they finished, it was then time to replenish with food for all.

"This is definitely incredible. The planning came from nothing," UM-Dearborn's MSA president Abid Kahn said.

For volunteer Nahid Akaram, being able to feed those who are fasting is a blessing.

"It's a blessing because people out there in the world they just don't have food and we are able to provide for them," Akaram says.

And while the room was filled with those who have been to a Fast-a-Thon before, some like Max Kenrick say it was their first time.

"I am Catholic. I give a lot of respect to them. It's so hard to be able to cut that out of your day for all day and then after sunset, eat that much and then wake up at night towards when the sunrises and eat all that again. It's really difficult and I show a lot of respect to those that can do it," Kenrick says.

But in the end, Khan says Tuesday was about giving back to earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

"The earthquakes they have been through has been so devastating to see," Khan says.

Last year, UM-Dearborn MSA helped raise $9,000 for war reliefs in Yemen.

This year, MSA leaders reached out to charity organizer Hassan Wadi and partnered with Human Concern International to collect a goal of $10,000 for earthquake relief.

"We are pushing you guys to support the people of Syria and Turkey. We are giving them food, we are giving them medical care. We are paying for their rent. We are moving them out of the tents. We are building a village in Syria with 500 rooms. A Masjed (mosque), a school, a playground, a soccer field," Wadi explained.

To support or donate to earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey, click here.