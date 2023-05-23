U-Haul crashes into Lafayette Square near White House; driver detained

A U-Haul truck crashed through security barriers around Lafayette Square across the street from the White House on Monday night, the Secret Service said. The driver of the truck was detained.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. ET, Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.

"There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel and the cause and manner of the crash remain under investigation," Guglielmi said. "Road closures are in effect and pedestrian walkways are closed as we investigate."

The driver was not immediately identified by authorities and it was unclear if the crash was intentional.

Law enforcement officials could be seen inspecting the truck. Shortly after 11 p.m., the back of the truck was opened and it appeared robots were being used to try to determine if anything dangerous was inside.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.