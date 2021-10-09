How to watch Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder in third championship fight

The highly-anticipated third fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder is here. The two heavyweight stars face off Saturday night in Las Vegas, with Fury's World Championship Boxing and The Ring titles on the line.

Both fighters weighed in at career highs this week. But Fury, 33, has the size advantage at 6-foot-9, 277 pounds. The 35-year-old Wilder who is 6-foot-7, bulked up for the third bout, weighing 238 pounds — seven pounds heavier than last year.

In 2018, the controversial first matchup between the two ended in a split draw. Fury appeared to dominate most of the fight, but Wilder scored two crucial knockdowns in rounds 9 and 12, enough for Wilder to keep his championship.

Last year, Fury returned with a new strategy: keep the pressure on Wilder, early and often. The British boxer handed Wilder the first loss of his storied career and was crowned the new heavyweight champion of the world.

"It's definitely going to be a war but I don't think (Fury) is going to be able to stand toe to toe with me," Wilder said in an interview with CBS Sports on Thursday. "Even on my worst day, in the condition that I was in, he couldn't get me out of there. I finished the fight on my feet."

How to watch Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3

Time: The main fight card begins at 9 p.m. ET

Date: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Location: The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas TV: ESPN+/FOX PPV

ESPN+/FOX PPV Price: $79.99

Tyson Fury, left, and Deontay Wilder in Los Angeles on June 15, 2021. Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc/ Getty

Full fight card with latest odds

Tyson Fury (-270) vs. Deontay Wilder (+220) — World Boxing Championship, heavyweights

Frank Sanchez (-180) vs. Efe Ajagba (+155) — heavyweights

Adam Kownacki (-220) vs. Robert Helenius (+180) — heavyweights

Jared Anderson (-1500) vs. Vladimir Tereshkin (+800) — heavyweights

Edgar Berlanga (-6000) vs. Marcelo Esteban Coceres (+1700) — super middleweights

Julian Williams (-1200) vs. Vladimir Hernandez (+750) — super welterweights