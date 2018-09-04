CBSN
AP September 4, 2018, 4:58 AM

Typhoon slams into Japan with 130 mph wind gusts

High waves triggered by Typhoon Jebi are seen at a fishing port in Aki, Kochi Prefecture, western Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo Sept. 4, 2018.

TOKYO -- High winds and heavy rain whipped the Japanese cities of Kobe and Osaka and surrounding areas Tuesday as a powerful typhoon made landfall, disrupting train service and air travel. Typhoon Jebi was heading north across a swath of Japan's main island of Honshu toward the Sea of Japan. The storm had sustained winds of 100 miles per hour with gusts to 130 mph, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Japan's Kyodo News service said it was the strongest typhoon to make landfall in Japan since 1993.

In Osaka, the Universal Studios Japan theme park and U.S. Consulate were both closed. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe canceled a scheduled trip to Kyushu, Japan's southernmost main island, to oversee the government's response to the typhoon, Kyodo said.

The typhoon first made landfall on the island of Shikoku and then again near Kobe on Honshu. Television footage showed fallen tree branches and high seas overflowing onto low-lying areas.

Government workers remove a fallen tree along a sidewalk in Nagoya on September 4, 2018, as Typhoon Jebi made landfall around midday in southwestern Japan.

More than 700 flights have been canceled, according to Japanese media tallies. High-speed bullet train service was suspended from Tokyo west to Hiroshima.

Tokyo escaped relatively unscathed, with some intermittent squalls.

