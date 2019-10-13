Japanese rescue crews continue search efforts in wake of Tropical Storm Hagibis

Rescuers in Japan are continuing to help people in the aftermath of a ferocious typhoon, as the death toll from the storm climbed to as high as 33. The government's Fire and Disaster Management Agency said late Sunday that 14 people died and 11 were missing as a result of Typhoon Hagibis, while 187 suffered injuries.

It also said 1,283 homes were flooded and 517 were damaged, partially or totally.

The typhoon made landfall south of Tokyo on Saturday evening and battered central and northern Japan with torrents of rain and powerful gusts of wind. The typhoon was downgraded to a tropical storm on Sunday.



Government rescue teams dispatched helicopters and boats to reach people stranded in flooded homes Sunday, part of a major rescue effort in wide areas of the country, including Tokyo and surrounding areas.

Experts have warned from the start that assessing the damage is difficult because the flooding has struck about a dozen rivers, causing some of them to spill out in more than one spot.

News footage showed a rescue helicopter hovering in a flooded area in Nagano Prefecture, after an embankment of the Chikuma River broke, plucking people from the second floor of a home submerged in muddy waters.



Several other rivers had also overflowed, including Tama River near Tokyo, according to NHK.



Authorities warned that the risk of mudslides remained.