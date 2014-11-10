Chicago mom charged with murder of 3-year-old son

CHICAGO -- A woman was charged on Sunday with the murder of her 3-year-old son Friday, reports CBS Chicago.

More Chicago Crime News From CBS Chicago

Tylesha Griffin, 22, is currently facing one charge of first degree murder, according to a statement from the Chicago Police Department. A police source later confirmed to the station that the young boy was her son.

Griffin and the boy's father had found him unresponsive in his bed around 8:40 p.m. Friday at their home, authorities told reporters at the time.

The boy was then taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:55 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. An autopsy performed Saturday found no conclusive results and was pending further tests.

When officers arrived at the scene, wounds found on the boy's body were consistent with his wrists being bound, according to police. The boy also had various wounds to his torso.

Earlier Friday, the parents had left the boy in a family member's care while they attended the father's appointment with his parole officer, a police source told the station.

When asked about the injuries, Griffin allegedly said her son was disciplined from time to time -- with a belt, according to police.

An investigation would later determine that his mother was responsible for the boy's fatal injuries, police said in the statement.

Griffin is scheduled to appear in bond court Monday, reported CBS Chicago.

Two siblings have reportedly been taken into protective custody. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services have investigated allegations of neglect in the past, spokesman Karen Hawkins told CBS Chicago.