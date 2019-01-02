Purdue superfan Tyler Trent dies from cancer at age 20

Tyler Trent, the Purdue student and superfan who tried to inspire others as he battled cancer, has died, his family told the Indianapolis Star. He was 20.

Trent's fight against cancer had become a rallying cry for Purdue University football and its fans, CBS Indianapolis affiliate WTTV reports. In October, he was awarded the Disney Spirit Award during the College Football Awards Show in Atlanta. The award is given annually to the most inspirational player, coach, team or figure in college football. Trent broke down when he received a standing ovation from the audience as he received the award, which he called "undeserved."

"A year ago, I prayed that I would have the opportunity to share my story, and now it's coming true," Trent said during the awards ceremony. "At the end of the day, there's always a light at the end of the tunnel and – as long as you rely on your faith, things will work out."

A lifelong fan of Purdue, Trent was determined to go to the university despite being first diagnosed with a rare bone cancer at the age of 15.

Trent wanted to be a sportswriter and was determined to attend Purdue despite suffering three bouts with a rare bone cancer, first diagnosed at age 15. He entered Purdue in the fall of 2017 while undergoing chemotherapy. He camped out with another student to get good seats to a Purdue-Michigan football game, just hours after chemotherapy.

He gained national attention in 2018 by becoming the adopted captain of the Boilermakers football team. He was in a wheelchair for Purdue's upset win over Ohio State, which was ranked No. 2 in the nation at the time.

He became a social media star with his positive attitude and determination to live every day to the fullest despite the illness.

"Though I am in hospice care and have to wake up every morning knowing that the day might be my last, I still have a choice to make: to make that day the best it can be," Trent wrote in a guest column for the newspaper in early December.

Trent earned an associate degree from Purdue in computer information technology.

Trent recently partnered with Riley Hospital for Children to create a cancer research endowment in his name, WTTV reports. The fund will support the Precision Genomics program. Funds will cover genetic testing for families and aid in research to continue to search for a cure.

Purdue University last year established the Tyler Trent Courage and Resilience Award. The scholarship will be awarded to undergraduate students at Purdue's West Lafayette campus who have encountered adversity in their pursuit of higher education.