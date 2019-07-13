Los Angeles Angels throw no-hitter while honoring Tyler Skaggs

Los Angeles Angels players lay their jerseys on the pitcher's mound on July 12, 2019. John McCoy / Getty

Los Angeles — All of the Los Angeles Angels wore a no. 45 jersey Friday night to honor their late teammate Tyler Skaggs. The 13-0 win over the Seattle Mariners was the first home game the Angels played since the 27-year-old pitcher's death on July 1.

Before the game's dramatic final out on Friday, and historic accomplishment of completing a no-hitter, the park was already charged with emotion.

After an on-field ceremony to honor Skaggs, his mother, Debbie, took his place on the pitching mound and delivered a perfect strike.

Then, in the first inning, the Angels biggest star, outfielder Mike Trout, helped put the game out of reach. His two run home-run was part of a seven-run outburst.

After that, two Angels pitchers, Taylor Cole and Felix Pena, were nearly perfect, allowing just a single Seattle batter to reach base on a walk in nine innings of work.

"I know he's here today, and he was looking over us, and he's definitely a part of this," Cole said after the game, according to the Associated Press. "We love him, we miss him, and we're always going to be there for him."

After the final out, the Angels made one last tribute to their fallen teammate, adorning the pitchers mound he starred on with their jerseys. The emotional win came one day before what would have been Skaggs' 28th birthday.