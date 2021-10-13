Rapper Tyga arrested for felony domestic violence in Los Angeles

Tyga was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of felony domestic violence in Hollywood, authorities said. The 31-year-old rapper, whose real name is Michael Stevenson, turned himself in at the LAPD's Hollywood station, and his bail was set at $50,000, they said.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the alleged incident occurred Monday but they did not release any other details. The arrest comes one day after Tyga's ex-girlfriend, Camaryn Swanson, shared a series of photos of herself with a black eye on her Instagram account.

In one post, Swanson wrote: "I've been emotionally, mentally and physically abused and I'm not hiding it anymore." In subsequent posts, she disputed TMZ reports that said she showed up at the rapper's house at 3 a.m., acting belligerent and yelling.

"@tmz_tv I didn't show up 'screaming' or uninvited. When I tried to leave, he physically assaulted and refused to let me leave for hours," she added. "I'm so embarrassed and ashamed it had to get to this but I have to stand up for myself."

Tyga in Paris on October 3, 2021. Jeremy Moeller / Getty

If you are a survivor or victim of domestic assault in the U.S. and it is an emergency, dial 911. Other resources include The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE or text LOVEIS to 22522.