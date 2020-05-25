Two-faced kitten named Biscuits and Gravy dies

Biscuits and Gravy, the two-faced kitten born in Oregon last week died on Saturday night, the cat's owner, Kyla King, told CBS News affiliate KOIN.

King woke up last Wednesday to find her pregnant cat had given birth – and one of the new kittens had two mouths, two sets of eyes and two noses. The phenomenon is not unheard of – it is a rare Janus cat, named after the Roman god Janus, who is depicted with two faces.

Most Janus cats don't live longer than a day; however one Janus cat is known to have defied those odds: a cat named Frank and Louie lived 15 years until he died in 2014. He was named the world's longest surviving Janus cat by the The Guinness Book of World Records, according to KOIN.

The Kings' two-faced kitten, which they named Biscuits and Gravy, lived about four days.

Kyla and BJ King with their two-faced kitten, Biscuits and Gravy, which was born last week on their Oregon farm. KOIN

When word about Biscuits and Gravy got out last week, the feline made national headlines. The King family spoke with KOIN about the new addition to their family, saying they didn't know how much time they'd have with the two-faced cat, but they were doing everything they could to keep it alive.

King said she bottle-fed the cat and kept it warm by tucking it into her shirt. The kitten even slept with King through the night in a separate room because her husband is allergic to cats.

"It doesn't really know how to nurse properly because it has two mouths so I've been trying to feed it," King told KOIN. "And, I mean, I'm gonna do the best I can, but these animals don't usually live too long."

While Biscuits and Gravy did live slightly longer than was expected, the two-faced cat that became beloved across the country is now gone.