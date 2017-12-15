Two arrested in slaying of prominent Indiana doctor who walked in on burglary

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis police have arrested an 18-year-old man and a juvenile in the fatal shooting of a prominent Indiana University doctor and educator.

Ka'ron Bickham-Hurst, 18, and the juvenile were arrested Thursday on felony murder and burglary charges in connection with Dr. Kevin Rodgers' Nov. 20 death, according to Indianapolis police.

The Indianapolis Star reports police investigators believe Rodgers walked in on a burglary when he was shot to death in his home near Eagle Creek Park.

The 61-year-old Rodgers was the program director emeritus of the emergency medicine residency at the Indiana University School of Medicine.

He was also president of the American Academy of Emergency Medicine and an assistant lacrosse coach at Cathedral High School in Indianapolis.

Rodgers' staff page on the university's website says he had joined IU's emergency medical program in 1998. Since 2000, he helped maintain a clinic in Haiti, and had previously worked at Brooke Army Medical Center in Houston, reports CBS affiliate WTTV.

Rodgers is survived by his wife Ruth, who is reportedly a dean at Marian University in Indianapolis, and his four sons.

The slaying left his family "destroyed," one of Rodger's sons said in a tweet after the incident, according to the station.

"My dad was the type of person who would help anyone he came across and did just that every day of his life," Danny Rodgers wrote.