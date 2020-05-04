Stephenie Meyer reveals long-awaited "Twilight" prequel is coming

"Twilight" fans have something to look forward to with the announcement of a new book in the best-selling series. Fifteen years after the release of the first novel, Stephenie Meyer has revealed that fan favorite Edward Cullen will return this summer in "Midnight Sun," a prequel to the four-book saga.

The author's latest vampire venture retells the love story between Bella and Edward depicted in "Twilight," but from his point of view.

"I am very excited to finally, finally announce the release of 'Midnight Sun' on August 4. It's a crazy time right now, and I wasn't sure if it was the right time to put this book out, but some have you have been waiting for just so, so long, it didn't seem fair to make you wait anymore," Meyer said during an appearance on "Good Morning America."

Did I just stay up all night to watch Stephanie Meyer's countdown hit zero and then CRASH!? pic.twitter.com/XB88vbuK3F — Christina Mead (@_ChristinaLove_) May 4, 2020

In the lead-up to Monday's announcement, Meyer had teased the upcoming release via a countdown on her website. However, eager fans desperate for the latest news overwhelmed the site until it crashed.

Stephenie Meyer

Team Edward has long anticipated this installment. Meyer had originally planned to publish the prequel following the release of the fourth book of the saga, "Breaking Dawn," in 2008, but her plans were scrapped after an unedited manuscript was leaked. The leak forced Meyer to officially post the first chapter, titled "First Sight" on her website, giving thirsty readers a taste of Edward's perspective.

"Though I didn't have time to work on it right away, the idea of letting Edward have his chance to speak stuck with me. I couldn't shake it. I found myself thinking his words in the middle of the night and jotting down phrases he would use while I was waiting in line at the post office. As soon as I finished my real work, I sat down and let Edward get his say," Meyer said in a statement announcing the new book.

"And the more I wrote, the more I became convinced that Edward deserved to have his story told."

"Midnight Sun" is set to be released August 4.