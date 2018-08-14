"Twilight" house featured in movies up for sale in Oregon

The "Twilight" craze was impossible to miss in the mid-2000's, with young people everywhere obsessing over Stephenie Meyer's series and later the movies. Now, the story's fans are grown up, just in time to capture a piece of the story: Bella's movie home.

In the first book, and movie, of the five-part series, heroine Bella Swan moves to the small town of Forks, Washington, to live with her police chief father. The move puts the plot in motion, as Bella starts at a new school, meeting love interests, vampire Edward Cullen, and later werewolf Jacob Black.

In real life, the four-bedroom and two-bathroom home is located on 184 6th st. in St. Helens, Oregon. "Bella's home," is listed at $349,900 by Cascade Sotheby's International Realty.

Cascade Sotheby's International Realty

Unsurprisingly, the home's principal broker Andrew Ferranti told CBS News activity on the listing has been "tremendous" and that some fans of the story have dropped by to check the home out.

The realtor mentions the house's claim to fame on Sotheby's site, with the description stating, "Live in a movie house!"

Sotheby's site states the home's current unnamed owners said they, "kept the house as it was from the movie," explaining, "the choices the filmmakers [made] really made the house shine. "

Cascade Sotheby's International Realty

The first film was released in 2008, starring Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner. Some scenes of the film were shot partly in the town of St. Helen, featuring the town's high school and the Mt. St Helens National Volcanic Monument in scenes, according to IMDB.

Now that fans can buy Bella's house, all they have to decided is if they're "team Edward" or "team Jacob."