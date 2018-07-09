TV commentator's cat climbs onto his head during interview

A Polish TV commentator had a surprise visitor jump into his interview last week — his cat leapt right onto his shoulders, curled itself around his head and stayed there.

Historian and political scientist Jerzy Targlaski was discussing Poland's Supreme Court on the Dutch news program Nieuwsuur when his cat hopped into the spotlight. Targlaski didn't miss a beat. He just kept talking to journalist Rudy Bouma as his cat stood on his shoulders.

Bouma shared video of the incident on Twitter. During the talk, Targlaski looks almost unfazed by the cat on his shoulders. When the cat's tail blocks his eyes, he gently brushes it away. He doesn't knock the cat down, he merely holds the tail so it doesn't keep covering his face.

The Polish historian & political scientist Jerzy Targalski remained completely unruffled during our interview when this happened👇🤨🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4dLi16Pq1H — Rudy Bouma (@rudybouma) July 7, 2018

"Jerzy Targlaski remained completely unruffled during our interview when this happened," Bouma wrote with the video, which has been viewed on Twitter more than 300,000 times since it was posted on July 7.

Targlaski's interview was pre-taped, so the whole feline fiasco was not actually seen on TV. However, a small glimpse of the interview was used in a segment aired on Dutch TV channel NTR, seen below around the 3:56 mark. The producers did not use a soundbite from Targlaski when his cat was on his head, but did include a shot of him petting the kitty.