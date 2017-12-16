Riders "evacuated" off ski lift in Pennsylvania

Riders were being "evacuated" off a ski lift Saturday at Tussey Mountain in central Pennsylvania. Aaron Weyman, the resort's marketing director, told CBS News that officials manually stopped the lift due to a safety issue and riders were being evacuated off the lift.

"Having difficulties with the chairlift.. we are working on it now. May not be able to run it today. Stay tuned," officials at the resort tweeted Saturday.

The Centre Daily Times reports riders were lowered from the ride with ropes and that several people were transported from the scene in ambulances. It's unclear how many people were injured in the incident.