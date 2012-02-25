Watch CBS News
Turkish docs perform quadruple limb transplant

ANKARA, Turkey — The head physician at a Turkish hospital says his team has performed the world's first quadruple limb transplant, attaching two arms and two legs to a young man.

Murat Tuncer on Saturday appealed for blood donations to overcome possible complications following the 20-hour operation, performed by more than 50 doctors at Hacettepe University Hospital in Ankara.

He did not provide any details about the patient.

The operation comes after a failed triple limb transplant two months ago at another hospital in the southern city of Antalya. The doctors there were forced to remove a leg from a patient due to tissue incompatibility. The same patient also received two arms.

Tuncer says his team also performed a separate face transplant Friday, the second such operation in Turkey this year.

First published on February 25, 2012 / 8:02 AM

© 2012 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

