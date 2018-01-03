TSA announces top 10 most unusual finds of 2017

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) released a list of its "Top Ten Most Unusual Finds of 2017" Wednesday. The list includes a variety of out-of-the-ordinary travel items, from unusual weapons to bizarre beauty products -- and TSA put out a video illustrating the odd finds:

Here's the full list:

Face Tenderizer, found in a carry-on bag at Buffalo Niagara International Airport

Aggressive Odor Eater, found in a checked bag at Milwaukee General Mitchell International Airport Pointy Fidget Spinner, found in a carry-on bag at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport Grenade Art Thing #1 found in a checked bag at Milwaukee General Mitchell International Airport Lonely Throwing Star found in a carry-on bag at Las Vegas McCarran International Airport Scythe found in a carry-on bag at John Wayne Airport Orange County Satan's Pizza Cutter found in a carry-on bag at Honolulu International Airport Bone Knife found in a carry-on bag at Baltimore–Washington International Airport Replica Rifle Umbrella, a carry-on item at Las Vegas McCarran International Airport Festively Wrapped Narcotics, found in a checked bag at Los Angeles International Airport

In case you were wondering - here's the face tenderizer:

A post shared by TSA (@tsa) on Dec 18, 2017 at 6:43pm PST

And here's what Satan's pizza cutter looks like:

New ideas! "Social Tools for Learning 2017": Note that tools do not include Satan's Pizza Cutter. https://t.co/sCYtIDFDt2 pic.twitter.com/eEPxJGKboU — Jane Bozarth (@JaneBozarth) April 4, 2017



As a "bonus," the TSA said it found a "Grenade Art Thing #2" in a carry-on bag at a different airport than where the first "grenade art thing" was discovered.