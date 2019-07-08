TSA agents nab 3D-printed handgun part at New York's LaGuardia Airport

Live

Transportation Security Administration stopped a man with 3D-printed handgun part in his carry-on baggage at LaGuardia Airport, CBS New York reported. The traveler from Kansas was stopped at a security checkpoint with the weapon July 3.

The item included the trigger and body of the gun.

It was confiscated and the traveler was allowed to catch his flight.

Handguns and handgun parts are prohibited past airport security checkpoints, including 3D guns and gun parts.

The TSA has provided more information on what you can and can not bring past security.

