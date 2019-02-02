TSA agent dies after falling from hotel balcony at Orlando airport

An off-duty officer with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) died Saturday morning after falling from a hotel balcony into the atrium at Orlando International Airport, officials said. The incident forced officials to delay all flights at the airport, causing massive delays at security checkpoints.

The Orlando Police Department said the male agent jumped from the balcony at the Hyatt Regency Hotel at 9:30 a.m. He was found in critical condition and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said preliminary information suggests the incident was an "apparent suicide."

TSA said it was working to return operations at the airport back to normal and that agents were forced to rescreen passengers after several scattered from the scene where the agent died.

Travelers at Orlando International Airport on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. @AShoemaker2

Passengers at gates 70 through 129 were being rescreened, and flights arriving to those gates could be delayed, airport spokesperson Carolyn Fennell told CBS affiliate WKMG. The rest of the airport was functioning normally.

Police said the incident was isolated and reports "suspicious vehicles" related to this incident were false. They asked travelers to be patient with staff as they work the scene, WKMG reported.