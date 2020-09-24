Trump's visit to Ginsburg's casket at Supreme Court met with boos

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were met with boos when they went to the Supreme Court Thursday to pay their respects to the late Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

As the president, who made a rare appearance in a mask for the occasion, stood near the late justice's casket, chants of "vote him out" broke out as the president stood near the late justice's casket.

Loud boos and shouts of “vote him out” ahead of @POTUS arrival at #RBG viewing. pic.twitter.com/bjsjO28RLz — Christina Ruffini (@EenaRuffini) September 24, 2020

Thousands of Americans have stood in line at the Supreme Court to pay their respects to the late justice. She will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump pay their respects to late Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as her casket lies in repose at the top of the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2020. Jonathan Ernst / REUTERS

Mr. Trump will announce his nomination to replace Ginsburg at 5 p.m. on Saturday in the White House Rose Garden. The president said Wednesday he believes the Supreme Court will likely decide the outcome of the presidential election, and he wants a ninth justice on the court to break any possible tie.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

Ahead of his visit to the Supreme Court, the president was spotted speaking to White House counsel Pat Cipollone and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, key advisers in helping the president select a nominee. Among the president's top contenders are Judge Amy Coney Barrett and Judge Barbara Lagoa.

On Wednesday, Mr. Trump declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses, prompting numerous statements from top Republicans that the U.S. will proceed with a peaceful transition as it always has.