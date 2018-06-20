Trump's 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale calls for Jeff Sessions' firing

President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign manager is calling for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to be dismissed. Brad Parscale tweeted Tuesday that it was "time to fire Sessions." The attorney general has become a flashpoint amid harrowing images of migrant children being separated from their parents at the southern border.

Time to fire Sessions End the Mueller investigation You can’t obstruct something that was phony against you The IG report gives @realDonaldTrump the truth to end it all. — Brad Parscale (@parscale) June 19, 2018

But Parscale's focus appeared to be on Sessions' role with special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The campaign manager tweeted that it was time to "end the Mueller investigation."

Parscale, who led the campaign's digital efforts in 2016, called the probe "phony." He also claimed a recent Justice Department watchdog report cleared Trump, which it does not.

Sessions recused himself from the probe last year, a decision that incurred Mr. Trump's wrath.