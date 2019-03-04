Trump welcomes North Dakota State football team to White House -- live stream

President Trump is welcoming the 2018 Division I Football Championship Subdivision football champion North Dakota State Bison to the White House on Monday. Mr. Trump invited the Fargo team last month.

North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven says the Bison will visit the White House on Monday morning, and then he'll host a luncheon for the team at the U.S. Capitol.

NDSU defeated Eastern Washington in January's FCS title game to win its seventh national title in eight years. Hoeven called the Bison "a stellar team and an exceptional program."