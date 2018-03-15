Trump welcomes Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar to White House -- live stream

President Trump is welcoming Prime Minister Leo Varadkar of Ireland to the White House on Thursday ahead of St. Patrick's Day, which is Saturday.

Ireland's ruling party named the 38-year-old Varadkar, an openly gay son of an Indian immigrant, as its new leader in June. The president had previously interrupted a telephone call congratulating the prime minister to compliment an Irish journalist on her "nice smile."

"We have so many people from Ireland in this country, I know so many of them too. I feel I know all of them," Mr. Trump said during the call. He also mentioned there was "beautiful Irish press" in the room.

The two are set to hold closed-door bilateral meetings at the White House before attending an annual St. Patrick's Day luncheon at the U.S. Capitol with House Speaker Paul Ryan. The luncheon honors the prime minister and Irish-Americans around the country ahead of the traditional holiday.

The White House typically turns the water in the fountain on the South Lawn green to celebrate the festive holiday.

Later, Mr. Trump and the first lady will host Varadkar for a formal reception and presentation of the Shamrock Bowl.