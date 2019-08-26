Trump wants to host next year's G-7 summit at his own club in Miami

The U.S. is responsible for hosting next year's G-7 summit, and President Trump knows where he wants to hold it — at his own private club in Florida. The president insists he doesn't care about profiting from it, even as he advertised the features of Trump National Doral Miami.

At the G-7 summit that just wrapped up in France, where he skipped a meeting on climate change and offered confusing statements on his trade war with China, Mr. Trump promoted his golf club as a great place to host next year's summit. He said he might even invite Russian President Vladimir Putin, after Russia was kicked out of the group for annexing Crimea.

"Doral happens to be within Miami, it's a city, it's a wonderful place, it's a very very successful area of Florida," Mr. Trump said during a press conference capping off the G-7 summit in France. "It's very importantly only five minutes from the airport, the airport's right next door. It's a big international airport, one of the biggest in the world."

"Everybody's that's coming, all of these people with all of their big entourages come. It's set up so — and by the way, my people looked at 12 sites. All good, but some were two hours from an airport, some were four hours from, I mean they were so far away. Some didn't allow this, they didn't allow that. With Doral, we have a series of magnificent buildings, we call them bungalows. They each hold from 50 to 70 very luxurious rooms, with magnificent views. We have incredible conference rooms, incredible restaurants. It's like, it's like such a natural. ... And what we have also is Miami, and we have many hundreds of acres so that in terms of parking, in terms of all of the things that you need, the ballrooms are among the biggest in Florida, and the best. It's brand new."

Trump National Doral has seen its revenue dip in the last two years, according to the president's financial disclosures. Mr. Trump, who spent most of his life building a real estate empire, insists making money doesn't matter to him now.

"I don't want to make money. I don't care about making money," the president insisted Monday.