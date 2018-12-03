As Michael Cohen points to Trump, Trump wants him to serve a "full and complete sentence"

President Trump declared his former longtime attorney Michael Cohen should serve a "full and complete sentence," after Cohen pleaded guilty to lying to Congress over a project the Trump Organization was considering building in Moscow.

Mr. Trump — who initially defended Cohen when federal investigators raided his apartment and office in April — has since appeared to turn on Cohen. Cohen, who once said he would take a bullet for Mr. Trump, claimed he misled Congress to be consistent with and loyal to Mr. Trump. When Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations over the summer, he also claimed he went about those actions at the urging of Mr. Trump.

Mr. Trump insists that the crimes Cohen had pleaded guilty to have nothing to do with him.

"'Michael Cohen asks judge for no Prison Time,' the president tweeted Monday morning. "You mean he can do all of the TERRIBLE, unrelated to Trump, things having to do with fraud, big loans, Taxis, etc., and not serve a long prison term? He makes up stories to get a GREAT & ALREADY reduced deal for himself, and get.........his wife and father-in-law (who has the money?) off Scott Free. He lied for this outcome and should, in my opinion, serve a full and complete sentence."

Cohen's attorney says his client is a victim who doesn't deserve prison. Cohen's sentencing date is set for Dec. 12.

While Washington is focused on memorializing former President George H.W. Bush, Mr. Trump on Monday morning, at least on Twitter, has been focused on whether his associates defend him or not. Mr. Trump appeared to contrast Cohen with Roger Stone, his former political adviser who claimed he would never testify against the president.

"'I will never testify against Trump.' This statement was recently made by Roger Stone, essentially stating that he will not be forced by a rogue and out of control prosecutor to make up lies and stories about 'President Trump.' Nice to know that some people still have 'guts!'" the president tweeted Monday.

The president's tone about his longtime lawyer has changed in recent months. When Cohen's home and office were first raided, the president sided with the attorney, blasting the investigation that led to the raid.

"Michael is a businessman for his own account/lawyer who I have always liked & respected. Most people will flip if the Government lets them out of trouble, even if...it means lying or making up stories," the president tweeted in April. "Sorry, I don't see Michael doing that despite the horrible Witch Hunt and the dishonest media!"

Mr. Trump also continued his attacks on special counsel Robert Mueller's "witch hunt" investigation Monday.

"Bob Mueller (who is a much different man than people think) and his out of control band of Angry Democrats, don't want the truth, they only want lies. The truth is very bad for their mission!" he also tweeted.